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Spring Blooms by louannwarren
Photo 2843

Spring Blooms

The Dallas Arboretum has a lovely weeks long event every spring where they showcase all the blooming plants that grow well in north Texas. I was afraid all of our high winds had ruined the tulips, but they were still lovely.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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julia ace
Gorgeous.. my fave colour.
March 18th, 2026  
KWind ace
So many! Love the light through the tulips.
March 18th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a pretty display!
March 18th, 2026  
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