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The first ones to bloom by louannwarren
Photo 2844

The first ones to bloom

The daffodils at the Arboretum were so pretty.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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Photo Details

KWind ace
Pretty! Love the light and bright yellow.
March 18th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely & cheerful!
March 18th, 2026  
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