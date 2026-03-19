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The nicest traffic circle in Dallas by louannwarren
Photo 2845

The nicest traffic circle in Dallas

This fountain is a traffic circle in a lovely residential area in Dallas. It’s a bit of a stretch but I’m using this as my green rainbow today.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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Diana ace
It is very beautiful with the flower pots, well captured. It seems a bit windy, watching the water escape ;-)
March 20th, 2026  
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