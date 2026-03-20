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Photo 2846
Blue Texas in the sky
Drone shows are all the rage now. This was taken at the July 4th celebration in West Texas last year. For my blue rainbow today.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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blue
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katy
ace
Wow! What a perfect shot! I can’t imagine it was easy to get it so well
March 23rd, 2026
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