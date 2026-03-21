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Photo 2847
The Arboretum’s purple wisteria
Wisterias put on quite a show in the spring. The Dallas Arboretum is a flower wonderland in the spring.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
14th March 2026 10:27am
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purple
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wisteria
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rainbow-2026
katy
ace
Gracious! This one is stunning! I always love seeing them in the spring
March 23rd, 2026
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