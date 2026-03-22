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Previous
Photo 2848
Quincenara season
There are always girls at the arboretum in gorgeous gowns getting their photos taken for their Quincenara parties. I loved the sun shining on this lovely girl in her pink gown.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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Photo Details
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2
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1
Album
365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
14th March 2026 10:32am
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pink
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dallas
,
arboretum
,
gown
,
quincenara
,
rainbow-2026
katy
ace
You have captured the perfect scene with her and her gown and the family and friendsall clustered around her
March 23rd, 2026
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