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The trumpet vines have been so great this year by louannwarren
Photo 2850

The trumpet vines have been so great this year

It was a toss up of whether to make this my orange or pink photo this week. I settled on orange. My friend Janis grows this vine in her backyard and was kind enough to send me a few photos.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
March 25th, 2026  
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