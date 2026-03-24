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Previous
Photo 2850
The trumpet vines have been so great this year
It was a toss up of whether to make this my orange or pink photo this week. I settled on orange. My friend Janis grows this vine in her backyard and was kind enough to send me a few photos.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 15
Taken
14th March 2026 7:47pm
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pink
,
trumpet
,
orange
,
vine
,
rainbow-2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
March 25th, 2026
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