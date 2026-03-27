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Blue hydrangeas are my favorite by louannwarren
Photo 2853

Blue hydrangeas are my favorite

They say it’s the makeup of the soil they grow in that makes hydrangeas different colors. Mine were always pink at home but I do love the blue ones.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful floral arrangement fv!
March 31st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh so neat and tidy - such a beautiful little posy , and yes blue hydrangeas are beautiful - only wish I could grow blue ones in my soil ! fav
March 31st, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
March 31st, 2026  
Mallory ace
Beautiful presentation of these flowers
March 31st, 2026  
katy ace
Such a beautiful bouquet. I like the pink ones better and most of ours are blue
March 31st, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
@grammyn just proves we covet what we don’t have.
March 31st, 2026  
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