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Photo 2854
Lavender in the garden
The residents here can have garden plots. This lady’s lavender from last year is already blooming. It is beautiful.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Lou Ann
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@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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Photo Details
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1
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4
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
25th March 2026 9:54am
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purple
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lavender
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rainbow-2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
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Lovely
March 31st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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So lovely !
March 31st, 2026
Mallory
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so pretty
March 31st, 2026
katy
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It is really very pretty and how nice to be able to have a garden plot
March 31st, 2026
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