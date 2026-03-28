Previous
Next
Lavender in the garden by louannwarren
Photo 2854

Lavender in the garden

The residents here can have garden plots. This lady’s lavender from last year is already blooming. It is beautiful.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
782% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
March 31st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely !
March 31st, 2026  
Mallory ace
so pretty
March 31st, 2026  
katy ace
It is really very pretty and how nice to be able to have a garden plot
March 31st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact