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Previous
Photo 2855
Pink Indian Hawthorn
These lovely flowering shrubs are in the flowerbeds at my apartment. Spring has been lovely here.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Lou Ann
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@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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Photo Details
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5
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5
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
24th March 2026 8:00am
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~*~ Jo ~*~
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Beautiful!
March 31st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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So pretty ! fav
March 31st, 2026
PhotoCrazy
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Lovely!
March 31st, 2026
katy
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What pretty little flowers!
March 31st, 2026
Mallory
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Love the pinks...so pretty
March 31st, 2026
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