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Orange alstroemerias by louannwarren
Photo 2857

Orange alstroemerias

So beautiful for my last calendar entry.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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katy ace
They are gorgeous and is so pretty in this bouquet
April 1st, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Lovely!
April 1st, 2026  
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