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Happy Easter! by louannwarren
Photo 2862

Happy Easter!

Great granddaughter Harper Maeve’s first Easter. Her mother shared this photo, she’s just the sweetest little girl.
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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katy ace
Oh my goodness! Lou Ann she is precious!
April 6th, 2026  
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