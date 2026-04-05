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Previous
Photo 2862
Happy Easter!
Great granddaughter Harper Maeve’s first Easter. Her mother shared this photo, she’s just the sweetest little girl.
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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365
Taken
5th April 2026 9:11pm
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easter
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2026
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harper-maeve
katy
ace
Oh my goodness! Lou Ann she is precious!
April 6th, 2026
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