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Reflections by louannwarren
Photo 2870

Reflections

These Mexican Santos (small figures) were displayed in a glass case across the lobby at a new restaurant I tried last week. I loved that the sky across the room was reflected perfectly in their display box.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Lou Ann

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@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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