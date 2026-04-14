Previous
Next
The photographer by louannwarren
Photo 2871

The photographer

This photographer stayed and stayed when I went to photograph the Easter crosses. I think she adds to the scene.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
786% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact