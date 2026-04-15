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Previous
Photo 2872
Book club dessert
This cheesecake was as good as it looks. After the program at the club we have dessert and coffee while we visit.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
14th April 2026 3:17pm
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book
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dessert
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club
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cheesecake
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