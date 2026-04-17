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An incredible book review by louannwarren
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An incredible book review

This is a remarkable true story about the rescue of 50 children from Nazi Germany and Austria before WW II. It’s a remarkable tale, if you like books that lift up the human spirit, you will like this book.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
I will have to look into this one- it looks excellent!
April 17th, 2026  
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