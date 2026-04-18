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Photo 2875
Pauline’s garden
One of the residents here has the most beautiful garden plot, I loved this pot of spring flowers.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
16th April 2026 7:40am
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flowers
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garden
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pauline
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overture
katy
ace
It is a gorgeous splash of color
April 20th, 2026
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