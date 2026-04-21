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Photo 2878
A weekend at the lake
I just returned from four days with friends at a friend’s lake house. She has two hummingbird feeders with lots of hummingbirds flitting around and drinking all the time. They were a joy to watch.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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