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The surrogate by louannwarren
Photo 2879

The surrogate

This sweet horse is a surrogate mother at my friend’s horse farm. She was a sweet girl.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fv!
April 27th, 2026  
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