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A tour of the horse arena by louannwarren
Photo 2880

A tour of the horse arena

The horses were tame and everyone enjoyed petting them. The couple on the right were our hosts this weekend. Such a lovely couple.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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