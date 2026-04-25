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A Germanfest in Muenster, Texas by louannwarren
Photo 2882

A Germanfest in Muenster, Texas

Texas has many Germans, their families came during WWII. One place they settled was close to my lake friends home, they named it Muenster. We visited their annual Germanfest Saturday. It was a lot of fun!
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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Babs ace
Sounds a fun day out
April 27th, 2026  
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