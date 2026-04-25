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Photo 2882
A Germanfest in Muenster, Texas
Texas has many Germans, their families came during WWII. One place they settled was close to my lake friends home, they named it Muenster. We visited their annual Germanfest Saturday. It was a lot of fun!
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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Babs
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Sounds a fun day out
April 27th, 2026
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