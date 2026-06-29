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Krista by louannwarren
Photo 2933

Krista

Krista worked for me in Dallas years ago. We have always stayed in touch (she tells everyone I raised her when she came to the credit union from California). It was so lovely to visit with her and her husband in Denver.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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