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Photo 2933
Krista
Krista worked for me in Dallas years ago. We have always stayed in touch (she tells everyone I raised her when she came to the credit union from California). It was so lovely to visit with her and her husband in Denver.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Lou Ann
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@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
26th June 2026 5:56pm
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