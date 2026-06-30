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Krista’s home by louannwarren
Photo 2934

Krista’s home

When you are close to a young person you are always thrilled when they do well. Krista and her husband have raised two beautiful children and have been very successful in their careers. I’m so proud of her!
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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