Previous
Next
Annie and Alan by louannwarren
Photo 2935

Annie and Alan

My friends Annie and Alan moved from California to Colorado to be close to their family. Annie says she and I are forever friends. We really are the best of friends.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
804% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact