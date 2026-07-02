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Food and wine and lots of laughter by louannwarren
Photo 2936

Food and wine and lots of laughter

Clockwise from the left front, Krista, yours truly, Annie’s daughter DeDe and Annie. We laughed until our cheeks hurt. Just the best time.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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