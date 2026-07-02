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Photo 2936
Food and wine and lots of laughter
Clockwise from the left front, Krista, yours truly, Annie’s daughter DeDe and Annie. We laughed until our cheeks hurt. Just the best time.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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