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Annie’s “yard art” by louannwarren
Photo 2937

Annie’s “yard art”

In the backyard of Annie’s bungalow she had some fun yard art. Her granddaughters added their handprints to her cow bench. Annie’s favorite color is purple so her daughter used purple paint for the girl’s prints. So fun.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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