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Fireworks on the lake by louannwarren
Photo 2937

Fireworks on the lake

There’s nothing better than fireworks reflected on a lake. This was an important year for America, we celebrated our 250th birthday! Very exciting with so much to see and so much to celebrate.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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