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Morning on Moss Lake by louannwarren
Photo 2941

Morning on Moss Lake

I wouldn’t get anything done if I lived here. I love the views of the lake.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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