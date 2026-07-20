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Photo 2944
Stay away
Another Oklahoma photo. We toured the prairie and saw a large buffalo herd. All the signs said to stay away from the buffalo so I took this photo through the front window of the car.
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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Dianne
ace
You wouldn’t want to go near them, especially with a calf at hoof! Great shot through the window.
July 22nd, 2026
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