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The best time for a walk by louannwarren
Photo 2943

The best time for a walk

We are experiencing a heat wave, if I don’t walk around 7:00 AM I just don’t walk. ☺️ The sunlight is prettier too.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
The best part of the day before the heat gets immense ! A lovely wooded area giving shade
July 21st, 2026  
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