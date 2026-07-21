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Previous
Photo 2943
The best time for a walk
We are experiencing a heat wave, if I don’t walk around 7:00 AM I just don’t walk. ☺️ The sunlight is prettier too.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
21st July 2026 7:23am
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sunlight
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walk
,
trees
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overture
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The best part of the day before the heat gets immense ! A lovely wooded area giving shade
July 21st, 2026
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