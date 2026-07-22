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Previous
Photo 2946
Sunset on Grapevine Lake
Coming home from dinner last evening I tutned my phone toward the lake and snapped photos through the car’s driver side window. I got lucky with several shots. 😊
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Lou Ann
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@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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Photo Details
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6
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2
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
22nd July 2026 8:16pm
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sunset
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lake
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grapevine
John Falconer
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Great shot.
July 23rd, 2026
katy
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beautifully done!
July 23rd, 2026
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