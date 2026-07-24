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Previous
Photo 2947
Silk flowers
I’m thankful for silk flowers. They add some color to my home’s interior but don’t have to be watered or pruned. I liked this little bouquet at our local hobby store.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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1
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
21st July 2026 3:07pm
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flower
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silk
,
arrangement
Diane
ace
They are lovely--and they will stay that way.
July 25th, 2026
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