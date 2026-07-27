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My friend Hettie by louannwarren
Photo 2948

My friend Hettie

Hettie and her husband live in my development, their daughter and her family gave Hettie a birthday brunch Saturday. The theme was a retro diner, they served hamburgers, fries and frosted cokes. This for “package”, the word of the day today.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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John Falconer ace
Happy birthday Hettie. Lovely collage.
July 27th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely shots, Hettie looks fabulous.
July 27th, 2026  
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