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Granddaughter’s hands by louannwarren
Photo 2949

Granddaughter’s hands

When I saw the word for today “hands”, I couldn’t resist using this photo from Christmas a few years ago. 🥰
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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