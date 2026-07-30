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Previous
Photo 2949
Granddaughter’s hands
When I saw the word for today “hands”, I couldn’t resist using this photo from Christmas a few years ago. 🥰
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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