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Previous
Photo 2950
Early morning shadows
I think the tree shadows by the walking path can qualify as lines for today’s word, lines.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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Photo Details
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4
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2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
1st August 2026 7:24am
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shadow
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lines
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august26words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the long shadows and also the railings for the word of the day - lines !!
August 1st, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
@beryl
yes the railing and fence! Thank you!
August 1st, 2026
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