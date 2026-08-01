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Early morning shadows by louannwarren
Photo 2950

Early morning shadows

I think the tree shadows by the walking path can qualify as lines for today’s word, lines.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the long shadows and also the railings for the word of the day - lines !!
August 1st, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
@beryl yes the railing and fence! Thank you!
August 1st, 2026  
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