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Mexican Sugar by louannwarren
Photo 2951

Mexican Sugar

Mexican Sugar is a chain of local Mexican food restaurants that uses Talavera tiles made in Mexico as decorative accents in their restaurants. I thought this would qualify as “patchwork”, the word of the day.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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Annie-Sue ace
a good selection for the prompt -and a lovely wall of wonderfully varied tiles!
August 2nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely - I love the rich colours and designs ! fav
August 2nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
August 2nd, 2026  
Susan ace
Fabulous
August 2nd, 2026  
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