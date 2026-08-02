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Previous
Photo 2951
Mexican Sugar
Mexican Sugar is a chain of local Mexican food restaurants that uses Talavera tiles made in Mexico as decorative accents in their restaurants. I thought this would qualify as “patchwork”, the word of the day.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Lou Ann
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@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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talavera
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mexican
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sugar
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tiles
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patchwork
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august26words
Annie-Sue
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a good selection for the prompt -and a lovely wall of wonderfully varied tiles!
August 2nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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So lovely - I love the rich colours and designs ! fav
August 2nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Pretty
August 2nd, 2026
Susan
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Fabulous
August 2nd, 2026
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