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Photo 2952
Menus are pages, right?
My classmate friends and I met here not long ago, everything was lovely, the surroundings and the food are top-notch. For the word “pages” today.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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restaurant
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august26words
Diane
ace
I like the roses all in a line.
August 5th, 2026
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