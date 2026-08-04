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A white-lined sphinx moth by louannwarren
Photo 2953

A white-lined sphinx moth

Walking in downtown Fort Collins, Colorado with friends, I saw so some nice public art. This painting was sweet and so well done. For the word “close-up” today.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
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Maggiemae ace
I was going to say it looks like a moth then I saw your title! It really is identifiable from a butterfly!
August 5th, 2026  
Diane ace
Wonderful street art.
August 5th, 2026  
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