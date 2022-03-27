Previous
louem99
took mam to her hosp appointment at 9. the infection was still there
they removed her nail and kept her in overnight for iv antibiotics
packed her an overnight bag with more than she asked
drove back to sheff and ordered italian
tired
Lou

@louem99
