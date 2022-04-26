Previous
Next
by louem99
116 / 365

dragged myself to uni in jogger
did some last secotom work
picked up my new laptop!
had some teething problems but its good!
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Lou

@louem99
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise