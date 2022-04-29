Sign up
119 / 365
had the automet booked for 9, door locked
sylwester let us in. he was funing bc they dont lock the door. cleaners lockdd it and pressed all the emergency stops
2 of the samples dont fit so have to wait till tues to cut them down a bit
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
Lou
@louem99
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
29th April 2022 8:59am
