by louem99
119 / 365

had the automet booked for 9, door locked
sylwester let us in. he was funing bc they dont lock the door. cleaners lockdd it and pressed all the emergency stops
2 of the samples dont fit so have to wait till tues to cut them down a bit
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Lou

@louem99
32% complete

