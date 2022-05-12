Previous
by louem99
tried to call gp and they said 3 weeks
on my walk to see paul dr das called, said she’ll write a letter if needed
Paul said I’ve done everything I can and he’ll chase up any ecfs if needed
went big tesco with george, started to feel a bit better
