Previous
Next
January 14, 2020 by loweygrace
Photo 2570

January 14, 2020

Just a filler.
This was a fireplace at a Disney Hotel where I was hopeful I’d be hired after passing the first 2 interviews. Then the virus arrived.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
797% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise