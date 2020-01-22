Previous
2nd Favorite by loweygrace
Hibiscus are my 2nd favorite plant/flower in our yard. Twenty years ago I planted 3 small plants 2 ft apart and today they’re a solid 12ft tall x 14ft wide wall of beauty!
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful bloom!
January 22nd, 2020  
Milanie ace
You sure did something right - this one is beautiful
January 23rd, 2020  
