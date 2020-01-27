How High??

My husband is standing below a log caught in the cross beams of the overpass. This is how high the Hurricane Harvey flood waters were!



Hurricane Harvey was a Category 4 hurricane that made landfall on Texas and Louisiana in August 2017, causing catastrophic flooding and many deaths. In a four-day period, many areas received more than 40 inches (1,000 mm) of rain as the system slowly meandered over eastern Texas and adjacent waters, causing unprecedented flooding. With peak accumulations of 60.58 inches





