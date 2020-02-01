Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2586
Old Trees
The city is slowly cutting down the large trees in our neighborhood. They’ve finished one street over so maybe we’ll be next. The trees were planted in 1950 when the houses were built on old citrus tree groves.
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
2590
photos
93
followers
98
following
708% complete
View this month »
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
2586
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
1st February 2020 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
Jacqueline
ace
What a shame to remove those wonderful shaped trees!
February 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close