Old Trees by loweygrace
Photo 2586

Old Trees

The city is slowly cutting down the large trees in our neighborhood. They’ve finished one street over so maybe we’ll be next. The trees were planted in 1950 when the houses were built on old citrus tree groves.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Lois

@loweygrace
Jacqueline ace
What a shame to remove those wonderful shaped trees!
February 2nd, 2020  
