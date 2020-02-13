Sign up
Photo 2596
Siesta Beach
First day in Florida we went to Siesta Beach which is famous for it’s sugar-fine, quartz-white sand. Ahhhhh!
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
Tags
beach
,
florida
,
siesta
Wylie
ace
Lovely scene. Looks like a storm brewing.
February 22nd, 2020
