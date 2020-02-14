Previous
Shell Valentine by loweygrace
Photo 2597

Shell Valentine

Made this valentine, took a photo and texted it to my husband. Happy Valentines Day!
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Lois

@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365!
