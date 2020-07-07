Sign up
Photo 2731
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
2
1
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
2735
photos
93
followers
78
following
748% complete
View this month »
2731
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
6th July 2020 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and such a pretty color.
July 7th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful ,whenever I see a lovely yellow rose . The yellow rose of Texas comes to mind !! I shall be singing in my mind till I go to bed !! Gorgeous and a favourite
July 8th, 2020
