Birthday Roses

Our son stopped by (mask on!) to bring these beautiful flowers and donuts for my birthday! It was a wonderful surprise. Later in the day my husband called for me to see something on his computer - and it was a surprise Zoom call with all our family! A lovely time.

A sad note to today - the place where I worked is officially closed. Because of the acres of land (mostly tennis courts and an Olympic size pool) they are getting many offers to sell to build condos.